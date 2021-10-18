BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 5.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.81.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 6,816.92%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

