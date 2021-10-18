BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,273 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,533. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 693.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

