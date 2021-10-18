BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 311.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 254,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that BiomX will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

