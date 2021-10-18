BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $756,090.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

