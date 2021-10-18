Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,750.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,900 ($50.95), with a volume of 10553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,925 ($51.28).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,990.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,020.09. The firm has a market cap of £203.15 million and a P/E ratio of 29.92.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.