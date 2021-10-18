Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires £7,864.20 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) insider Bruce Hiscock bought 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, with a total value of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

LON:BVXP traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,900 ($50.95). 10,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403. The stock has a market cap of £203.15 million and a PE ratio of 29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,990.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,020.09. Bioventix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549.24 ($59.44).

Get Bioventix alerts:

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.