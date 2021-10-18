Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.67. 1,069,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$7.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

