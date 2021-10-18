Bismuth Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $517.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006740 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,615,782 coins and its circulating supply is 22,466,380 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

