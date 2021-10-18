Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 140,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 4.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

