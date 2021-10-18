bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $590,332.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $590,332.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

