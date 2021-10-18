Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $300.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $168.16 or 0.00270490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.13 or 0.00983019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00264459 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,873,014 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

