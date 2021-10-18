BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $5,450.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,033,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,445 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

