BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $371,251.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.36 or 0.06039267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00294693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.01 or 0.00977651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00084357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.26 or 0.00410868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00289149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00270865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

