BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $102,285.48 and $29,147.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012152 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 434.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004160 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.