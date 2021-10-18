BitMax Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

