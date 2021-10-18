Bitradio Market Capitalization Hits $97,853.61 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $97,853.61 and $86.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.00362068 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,528,474 coins and its circulating supply is 10,528,469 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.