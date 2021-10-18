BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $276.76 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00057875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010401 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005418 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003093 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

