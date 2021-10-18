Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Cap of $233,871.28

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $233,871.28 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00299608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

