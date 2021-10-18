Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Blackbaud worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.