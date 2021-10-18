BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 3,543 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $496,484.79.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $125.04. 401,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 15.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

