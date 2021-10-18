BlackRock Inc. Acquires 160,970 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.22% of Travere Therapeutics worth $72,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

