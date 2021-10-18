BlackRock Inc. Acquires 237,497 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.20% of Annexon worth $70,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $843.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

