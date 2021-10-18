BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,019,428 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,019,428 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,250,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $49.99 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

