BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of Alignment Healthcare worth $72,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,260.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.