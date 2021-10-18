BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,719,492 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.82% of ImmunityBio worth $75,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $9,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $12,908,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $11,439,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $8,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

