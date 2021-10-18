BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.81% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $72,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,705,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

RIGL opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

