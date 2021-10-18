BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.89% of Huron Consulting Group worth $75,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

