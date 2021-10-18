BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $76,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

RY stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

