BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $69,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

