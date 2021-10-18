BlackRock Inc. Has $72.26 Million Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.85% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $72,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY opened at $53.68 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

