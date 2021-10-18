BlackRock Inc. Has $73.54 Million Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.53% of Desktop Metal worth $73,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $344,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

