BlackRock Inc. Has $76.09 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Alphatec worth $76,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.