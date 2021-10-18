BlackRock Inc. Has $76.60 Million Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 573,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of Meridian Bancorp worth $76,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.