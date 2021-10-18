BlackRock Inc. Has $78.66 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.27% of Clearwater Paper worth $78,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $389,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE CLW opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a PE ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

