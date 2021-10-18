BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.50% of AppHarvest worth $72,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,863,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $13,908,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

