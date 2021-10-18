BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.15% of WideOpenWest worth $74,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.