BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of United States Cellular worth $75,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $31.62 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

