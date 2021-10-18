BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.07% of Cars.com worth $69,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a PE ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

