BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 584,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.18% of Kearny Financial worth $69,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

