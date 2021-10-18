BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $75,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $9,732,000. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $2,999,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 162,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

