BlackRock Inc. Sells 178,210 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.28% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $73,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

