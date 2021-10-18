BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,286 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Golar LNG worth $69,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 804,721 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.54 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

