BlackRock Inc. Sells 445,226 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.40% of Corsair Gaming worth $75,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $3,838,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

CRSR stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

