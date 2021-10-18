BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,048 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.92% of Upland Software worth $74,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Upland Software by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPLD stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

