BlackRock Inc. Sells 63,315 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.03% of Generation Bio worth $76,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Generation Bio by 6.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 143.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 106,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 64.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $214,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $745,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

