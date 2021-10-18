BlackRock Inc. Sells 887,450 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.53% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $70,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.19 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $856.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

