BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,264 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.32% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $70,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $121.52 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

