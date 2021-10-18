BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.58. 1,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.