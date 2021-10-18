BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. 34,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

