BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.28 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

