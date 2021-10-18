BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.28 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
